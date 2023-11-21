Korea Investment CORP Has $168.60 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,272,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,181 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.11% of NextEra Energy worth $168,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 543,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,364,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 3,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12,264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,310,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,434,000 after buying an additional 1,267,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.08.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,074,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,005,660. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $88.61. The company has a market capitalization of $118.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

