Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 266,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in KLA were worth $129,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of KLA by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC traded down $7.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $549.79. 225,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,061. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $559.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $471.84.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

