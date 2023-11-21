Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,540 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,994,000. Tesla accounts for about 3.6% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 72.4% in the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.87.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $6.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.17. The stock had a trading volume of 67,535,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,623,531. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.28 and its 200 day moving average is $238.77. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.76, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,912,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

