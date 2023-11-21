46,850 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Acquired by Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 46,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,000. Eaton accounts for 4.2% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.08. 595,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,996. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $150.86 and a twelve month high of $240.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upped their target price on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Argus upped their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

