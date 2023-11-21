WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 191 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.3% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,197.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,088 shares of company stock valued at $14,565,908 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $149.63. 2,257,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,209,060. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.19 and its 200 day moving average is $150.62. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The company has a market capitalization of $352.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.83.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

