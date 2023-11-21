Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 26,000 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 778,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for approximately 1.3% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of Prologis worth $95,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.63. The stock had a trading volume of 486,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,025. The firm has a market cap of $102.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.40. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $136.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Prologis’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 107.41%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

