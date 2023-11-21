Capasso Planning Partners LLC Sells 276 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,188,000 after buying an additional 2,376,238 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,640.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,613 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12,054.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $315,835,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.33. The company had a trading volume of 279,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,464. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.30 and a 200-day moving average of $253.79. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $231.49 and a 52 week high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.