iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 651,403 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,261. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.40. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.23 and a 1 year high of $75.10.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.