Korea Investment CORP Sells 13,556 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,556 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $99,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 106.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 73.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after buying an additional 12,829 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Elevance Health by 34.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 70,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,503,000 after buying an additional 17,968 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 126,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,197,000 after acquiring an additional 19,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,566,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Shares of ELV stock traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $469.87. 234,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,312. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $544.01. The firm has a market cap of $110.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $451.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

