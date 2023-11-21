ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,178,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,012 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $122,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 451 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.35.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,673,912. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.65. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $136.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 646,049 shares of company stock worth $78,636,116 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

