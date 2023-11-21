Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,500 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health comprises 1.3% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Elevance Health worth $133,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 110.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $466.79. The company had a trading volume of 79,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $544.01.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

