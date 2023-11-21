Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,350 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 2.4% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 12,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 17,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.26. 548,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,699,914. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

