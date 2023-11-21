First Western Trust Bank Sells 4,972 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Western Trust Bank decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,303,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,637,000 after purchasing an additional 37,635 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,827,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,120,000 after acquiring an additional 756,379 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its position in AT&T by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 193,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 172,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in AT&T by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 115,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

T opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.22. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

