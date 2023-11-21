Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $10,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,150,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,658,000 after buying an additional 203,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,200,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,401,000 after buying an additional 457,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,046,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,030,000 after buying an additional 118,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 1.2% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,553,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,101,000 after acquiring an additional 78,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.31. 149,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,993. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.14. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

