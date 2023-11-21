IAG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 377 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 188.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 577 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 15.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,162 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $89.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.88. The stock has a market cap of $102.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,921 shares of company stock worth $9,490,639 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.