Magellan Asset Management Ltd Increases Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Southern were worth $30,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Southern by 586.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,157,000 after buying an additional 4,753,465 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Southern by 162.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,306,000 after buying an additional 4,067,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 150.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,896,000 after buying an additional 3,373,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,490 shares of company stock worth $2,146,405 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,587. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.34.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.