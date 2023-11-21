Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 5,947 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,423,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,947 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 2.5% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $275,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMT. Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.60.

American Tower Stock Down 0.8 %

AMT stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.01. The stock had a trading volume of 417,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,520. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $235.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $92.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.53%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.