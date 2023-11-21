56 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Wit LLC

Wit LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,516,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Wit LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $223.74. 614,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,315. The stock has a market cap of $315.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $187.38 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.52 and its 200 day moving average is $216.50.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
