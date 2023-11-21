Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $204.13 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,283,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,304,875 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy comprises about 1.8% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.60% of Xcel Energy worth $204,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 274.1% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 58.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $60.00. 1,184,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,526,078. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.11. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $72.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

