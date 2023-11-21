ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Green Court Capital Management Ltd

Green Court Capital Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,074,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,284,086 shares during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) makes up approximately 87.7% of Green Court Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Green Court Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 1.32% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $202,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

ZTO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

ZTO stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.93. 845,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.54. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $30.05.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

