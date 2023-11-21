Flaharty Asset Management LLC Buys 26,300 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ BSCQ traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,202. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average of $18.92. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $19.37.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
