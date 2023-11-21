Flaharty Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,350 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $11,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429,036 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14,027.6% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,436,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390,977 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,071,000 after acquiring an additional 34,970 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,927,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,740,000 after acquiring an additional 80,408 shares during the period.

IWN traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.52. 417,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,266. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.60 and a 200 day moving average of $138.36. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $157.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

