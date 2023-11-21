Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $2.28 Million Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,153 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 51.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in VICI Properties by 62.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.40. 644,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,511,097. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.55. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

