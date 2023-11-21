MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,172 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $20,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,045,225,000 after buying an additional 72,064,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,431,195,000 after acquiring an additional 997,389 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after buying an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,689,749,000 after buying an additional 200,180 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,875,000 after buying an additional 607,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $239.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.92 and a 200 day moving average of $237.88. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $264.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

