Deuterium Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.93.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE traded up $2.01 on Tuesday, hitting $382.34. 496,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,760. The company has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $381.63 and its 200 day moving average is $394.36. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.16 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

