Makena Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 64,475 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,134,000. Walmart comprises about 1.9% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Walmart by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 599,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $94,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 24,014.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 565,478 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $88,880,000 after purchasing an additional 563,133 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 239.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,434,871 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $110,380,000 after buying an additional 1,717,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,701. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,799,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,986,075. The company has a market cap of $416.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

