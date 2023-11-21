Osaic Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 160.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 699,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,851 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.13% of Amgen worth $62,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.15.

Amgen Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $265.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.71. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $289.54. The firm has a market cap of $141.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.65 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

