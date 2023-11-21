Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Purchased by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 262,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global comprises approximately 1.4% of Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,293,000 after purchasing an additional 675,496 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,455,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,260 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.1% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 6,706,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,764,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,918,000 after buying an additional 79,313 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,933,000. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Stock Down 3.9 %

LBTYK stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.79. 661,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,187. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

In other news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $505,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,123.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $99,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,937.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $505,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,123.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,997 shares of company stock valued at $3,456,514. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Liberty Global Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

