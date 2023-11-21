PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,590 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of PPL by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in PPL by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPL by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PPL by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

PPL Price Performance

PPL stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.12. 1,368,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,436,897. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

