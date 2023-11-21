Deuterium Capital Management LLC Has $446,000 Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 72.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth about $6,682,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Up 1.1 %

LIN traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $412.67. The stock had a trading volume of 329,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,291. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $302.17 and a 52 week high of $414.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. UBS Group dropped their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Linde

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.