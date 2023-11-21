Employees Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.13% of W.W. Grainger worth $52,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $749.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE:GWW traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $811.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,939. The business’s fifty day moving average is $724.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $720.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $534.01 and a 1 year high of $813.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

