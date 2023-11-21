Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 581,326 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 319,409.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 581,508 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581,326 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 1.1% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Starbucks worth $57,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after acquiring an additional 125,039,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $190,270,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,368,515. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.73. The stock has a market cap of $118.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.69%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

