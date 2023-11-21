ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 567 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $23,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $38,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $720.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $781.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $652.37 and its 200 day moving average is $676.96.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.75.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

