Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,416 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Cullen/Frost Bankers accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $12,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,228,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,481,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,050,000 after purchasing an additional 596,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,027,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,240,000 after purchasing an additional 316,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth approximately $28,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,971. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $148.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $513.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CFR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

