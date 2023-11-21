State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Shares Sold by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,540 shares during the quarter. State Bank of India accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in State Bank of India were worth $10,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

State Bank of India Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBKFF remained flat at $70.47 during midday trading on Tuesday. State Bank of India has a twelve month low of $63.40 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.00.

Get State Bank of India alerts:

State Bank of India Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

State Bank of India provides banking products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, corporates, public bodies, and institutional customers in India and internationally. The company operates through Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business segments.

Receive News & Ratings for State Bank of India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Bank of India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.