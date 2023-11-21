State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Shares Sold by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,540 shares during the quarter. State Bank of India accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in State Bank of India were worth $10,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
State Bank of India Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SBKFF remained flat at $70.47 during midday trading on Tuesday. State Bank of India has a twelve month low of $63.40 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.00.
State Bank of India Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than State Bank of India
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Microsoft’s dynamic move: Shares surge as new AI unit established
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Wynn Resorts has an ace up its sleeve
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Zoom Video Communications: A tech phoenix ready to rise
Receive News & Ratings for State Bank of India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Bank of India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.