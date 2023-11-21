Korea Investment CORP Has $229.15 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,805,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,320 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.6% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $229,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 160,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 73.9% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,316 shares of company stock valued at $19,716,506. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $57.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,297,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,549,155. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $249.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.26.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

