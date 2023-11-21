Korea Investment CORP Sells 54,779 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,867 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 54,779 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.6% of Korea Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.10% of McDonald’s worth $218,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.66.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,689. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.57. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $203.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,867.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,443 shares of company stock valued at $5,863,300. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

