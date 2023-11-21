Korea Investment CORP Cuts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,430,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 801,302 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $184,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.77. 14,361,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,829,871. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $37.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $235.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

