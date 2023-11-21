American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 14.92%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of AEO traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 13,692,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458,500. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.70. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.50.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,951,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 21.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 89,119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 13.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,164 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,743 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,345 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,527 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 51,164 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on AEO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.09.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

