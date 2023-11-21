Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Has $253.80 Million Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,811,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,720,608 shares during the period. Ambev accounts for approximately 13.2% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.51% of Ambev worth $253,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ambev by 244.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,297,000 after acquiring an additional 30,623,051 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the first quarter worth $74,355,000. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 43.6% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 61,508,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,136,000 after buying an additional 18,665,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 39.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,798,000 after buying an additional 13,691,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 102.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,177,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,540,000 after buying an additional 11,204,526 shares during the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABEV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Ambev from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.74.

Ambev Stock Performance

NYSE:ABEV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.74. 4,752,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,806,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.12. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. Ambev had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 17.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

