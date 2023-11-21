Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Sells 37,020 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,020 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide comprises 1.0% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $19,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.73.

Insider Activity

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO David P. Bozeman purchased 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 144,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,971,457.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CHRW stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.87. 259,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,095. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.35 and a 200 day moving average of $91.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.69 and a 1 year high of $108.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.74%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.08%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

