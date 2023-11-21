Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Valaris accounts for about 1.7% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.06% of Valaris worth $49,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Valaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Tejara Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 188.4% during the first quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 128,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after buying an additional 83,911 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 23.6% during the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 414,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,090,000 after buying an additional 79,258 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 117,696.2% during the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 588,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 588,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Valaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,113,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VAL traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $66.70. 190,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,874. Valaris Limited has a 52-week low of $54.13 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.25.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Valaris had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VAL. Citigroup cut their price target on Valaris from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays raised Valaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Valaris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valaris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.25.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

