Somerset Group LLC Acquires 356 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Somerset Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Somerset Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.30. 54,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,649. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.57 and its 200-day moving average is $73.19.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

