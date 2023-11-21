D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 22,825 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,825 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $84,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $454.57. The company had a trading volume of 821,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,905. The firm has a market cap of $351.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $435.13 and a 200-day moving average of $437.92. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $376.49 and a 52 week high of $461.88.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
