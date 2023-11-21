Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Invests $1.37 Million in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $25,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,399,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,888,461. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.79 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.60.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. TG Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17538.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.