E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 154,642 Shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,642 shares during the quarter. Qifu Technology accounts for 1.2% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.56% of Qifu Technology worth $15,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 91.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Qifu Technology by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Qifu Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QFIN traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.44. 1,023,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average of $16.36. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $25.49.

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $539.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.01 million. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 20.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, CLSA reduced their price objective on Qifu Technology from $27.80 to $25.90 in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

