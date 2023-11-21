Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 2,000 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB reduced its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 739.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 20.9% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,966,000 after buying an additional 23,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,768 shares of company stock worth $7,990,190. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.85. The company had a trading volume of 184,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,090. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.68. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VEEV

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.