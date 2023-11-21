Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Reduces Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB trimmed its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $7,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BioNTech by 6.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in BioNTech by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in BioNTech by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ BNTX traded down $2.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,940. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $188.99. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.26. The company had revenue of $895.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.50 million. BioNTech had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 13.15%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC downgraded BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on BioNTech from $180.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.69.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

