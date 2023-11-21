30,110 Shares in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Acquired by PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 224.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGames by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 227.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in NeoGames by 19.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of NeoGames by 344.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NeoGames stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.39. 16,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,540. The stock has a market cap of $917.07 million, a P/E ratio of -71.89, a PEG ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.27. NeoGames S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 price target on shares of NeoGames in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

