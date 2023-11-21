Capasso Planning Partners LLC Sells 940 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $162.67. 327,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,675. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.07 and a 200-day moving average of $159.21. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $167.33. The company has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

